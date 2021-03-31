NYCAviation


March 31, 2021
1 comment »

Announcing Our Plans For #SpotLAX2021

Written by: Ben Granucci
We couldn’t be more excited to announce that NYCAviation’s #SpotLAX is back! Our fun-filled weekend of great planes, great views, and great people will run this year from September 17 through the 19th, 2021.

Just like in prior years, we’re tag-teaming with Brett Snyder’s Cranky Dorkfest, held that Saturday at the park across from the iconic Sepulveda In & Out.

While we are thrilled to be back, it will not be without some changes.

• We will be strictly following CDC and local health department guidelines. Yes, we expect that will include masks and some form of social distancing. No, it isn’t up for debate. If you can’t abide by those easy rules, please do not come.

• Obviously the situation with COVID remains fluid. While we hope things will be much better come fall, please know that last-minute restrictions are possible, as is cancellation altogether at any time.

• Indoor events, like our Saturday evening shindig and Sunday morning ‘Donuts On the Deck’ have not been decided on. A decision on these will be made as the date draws near.

• We expect to have information on hotel rooms at the excellent H Hotel Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Stay tuned!

We hope that you’ll consider joining us this year and having some fun in the sun. Until then, stay safe, get vaccinated, and we’ll see you in September!



About the Author

Ben Granucci
Ben Granucci, Senior Editor, is an aviation enthusiast and plane spotter based in New York City. Growing up in Connecticut, he has had his eyes toward the sky for as long as he can remember. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter.
1 comment »

 

  • Ronster

    I had an absolute blast at my first #SPOTLAX back in 2019.

    Normally I’d be there this year, but you’re going up against Reno Air Races, and there are only so many years we’ll be able to see those warbirds racing flat out.

    Have fun and with any luck I’ll be there in 2022.