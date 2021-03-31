Announcing Our Plans For #SpotLAX2021

We couldn’t be more excited to announce that NYCAviation’s #SpotLAX is back! Our fun-filled weekend of great planes, great views, and great people will run this year from September 17 through the 19th, 2021.

Just like in prior years, we’re tag-teaming with Brett Snyder’s Cranky Dorkfest, held that Saturday at the park across from the iconic Sepulveda In & Out.

While we are thrilled to be back, it will not be without some changes.

• We will be strictly following CDC and local health department guidelines. Yes, we expect that will include masks and some form of social distancing. No, it isn’t up for debate. If you can’t abide by those easy rules, please do not come.

• Obviously the situation with COVID remains fluid. While we hope things will be much better come fall, please know that last-minute restrictions are possible, as is cancellation altogether at any time.

• Indoor events, like our Saturday evening shindig and Sunday morning ‘Donuts On the Deck’ have not been decided on. A decision on these will be made as the date draws near.

• We expect to have information on hotel rooms at the excellent H Hotel Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Stay tuned!

We hope that you’ll consider joining us this year and having some fun in the sun. Until then, stay safe, get vaccinated, and we’ll see you in September!