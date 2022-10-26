Drumroll Please….. Here’s the dates for #SpotLAX2023!

NYCAviation


French Bee A350-900 landing on Runway 24R at LAX during golden hour.

One of the most common questions we’re asked this time of year is “when will next year’s SpotLAX be held?” In the past, we’ve always waited to announce the dates until late winter. This year, we’re ready to share those dates with you today!

The 10th anniversary edition of SpotLAX will be held September 8-10, 2023! Once again, we’ve teamed up with Brett Snyder so that #SpotLAX2023 will be held the same weekend as Cranky Dorkfest. Brett announced this morning that Dorkfest will be held on Saturday, September 9th.

As always, we’ll have lots more details to share in the coming months. For our 10th year, we’re working to make the event our best yet, while also striving to make the event more accessible to all. We can’t wait to see you in LA next September!



About the Author

Ben Granucci
Ben Granucci, Senior Editor, is an aviation enthusiast and plane spotter based in New York City. Growing up in Connecticut, he has had his eyes toward the sky for as long as he can remember. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter.
