Exciting #SpotLAX2024 Updates!

#SpotLAX2024 is only five months away! From September 13th through 15th, we will once again meet at Los Angeles International Airport. We know many of you are eager to begin planning for this year’s event, and we have some exciting announcements for you below.

If you’ve never attended SpotLAX, it’s a weekend long gathering of planespotters and aviation enthusiasts, which we have been hosting since 2013. You can read about what it was like to be a first time attendee in 2023 here.

Once again this year, we’ve teamed up with Brett Snyder and Cranky Dorkfest. This annual gathering will be taking place on Saturday, September 14th. You can find out more at this link. While you’re there, you might want to sign up for email notifications. Brett has often hosted some extra events that weekend, and those will all be announced on the blog. To sign up, enter your email address at the bottom of the page under “Get Cranky In Your Inbox!”

We Have A New Mailing List Provider

Over the winter, the email mailing list provider that we have used for the past several years shut down. If you were on the old mailing list, we were able to move you over to the new list. If you haven’t previously signed up, you can do so here.

Hotel Rooms Now Available

The fantastic views overlooking Los Angeles International Airport from the rooftop of the H Hotel Los Angeles really can’t be beat. From the 12th floor, you can see nearly the entire north complex of the airport, along with many aircraft on approach. Then there’s the rooftop lounge seating, the site of many discussions on the finer points of commercial aviation. And lest we forget, there are the ever present smells of burnt jet fuel and rubber that complete the atmosphere. Plus, the hotel’s centralized location makes it easy to access the various other plane spotting locations in the area. For most of the weekend, access to the roof deck is reserved for hotel guests only. As in years past, we’ve arranged for a discounted room rate for the event. This year, in order to book you must use this booking link. Rooms start at $219 per night for a king sized bed.

UPDATE May 6, 9:00PM:

We’ve been able to secure a few more rooms for our block. Airport view rooms are close to sold out, and are completely sold out for Friday evening.

The #SpotLAX2024 Opening Night Party Returns

For the second year in a row, we’ll be hosting the SpotLAX Opening Night Party on Friday evening with our friends from Airline Videos Live. This hugely popular event saw over 200 aviation enthusiasts gather on the rooftop deck of the H Hotel last year. It is a great way to be able to enjoy the rooftop for a few hours without needing to spend the night at the hotel. Just like last year, our friends at AVL will be streaming live from the roof that evening and serving as our master of ceremonies. There will be food and beverage available for purchase. We’ll also have an airplane model raffle like we did last year.

Tickets for this year’s party will be $15 and will go on sale Saturday June 15th. All attendees will need a paid ticket this year, including hotel guests. We’ll have more info on how to get tickets as we get closer to the on sale date. Check our social media channels or sign up for the email newsletter for those updates.

Join the #SpotLAX2024 WhatsApp Chat

Following last year’s event, we launched a new WhatsApp Chat so folks can interact with each other before and during the event. You can join it here!

That’s all for now! We’re looking forward to once again welcoming you to LA this September!

Oh and one more thing. We’ll be attending Airliners International in Kansas City from June 26th-30th along with a few other familiar SpotLAX faces. We hope to see some of you there!