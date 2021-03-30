NYCAviation


Editorials

March 30, 2021
0 comments »

United Airlines Returns To John F. Kennedy International Airport

More articles by »
Written by: Eric Dunetz
Tags: , , , , , ,

California here we come! United Airlines returned to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on March 28, 2021, resuming service to both San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX).  Back in 2015, United left JFK to consolidate service to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) but only a few years later Scott Kirby CEO of the airline said it was a mistake to give up their premium slots to competitors. Now, just over 5 years after the last United flight departed from JFK, the airline has returned to the New York City airport.

United held a special event  for both the first arrival and the first departure at the gate. Flight UA514 from Los Angeles, flown by a 767-300 bearing registration N670UA, arrived at JFK’s Terminal 7 and as passengers deplaned they were greeted  by a jubilant celebration. This included a ceremonial torch passing, symbolizing the resumed coast to coast service.  The outbound flight was headed to San Francisco and was completely full.

United is currently flying one round-trip flight, five days a week to each West Coast airport. The airline plans to double the number of flights as demand grows following the COVID-19 downturn in air travel. United will fly its Boeing 767-300 with its Premium “high J” configuration which includes 46 Polaris Business class seats, 22 Premium Plus seats, 43 extra-legroom Economy Plus seats and 56 regular economy seats on the JFK flights. 

“United’s return to JFK reflects not only our strong commitment to the New York City area, but also to increasing service to and from the places our customers want to fly,” said Ankit Gupta, Vice President of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling. “With the addition of JFK, United now offers unmatched service, greater convenience, more choice and a best-in-class product for travelers throughout the New York City region as they return to the skies.” 

 

 

 



About the Author

Eric Dunetz

More articles by »


0 comments »

 

Tag Cloud

 

Airbus Airbus A320 Airbus A380 aircraft orders Air France Alaska Airlines American Airlines Aviation accidents and incidents bizin Boeing Boeing 737 Boeing 737-800 Boeing 777-300ER Boeing 787 Dreamliner British Airways Continental Airlines deliveries Delta Air Lines FAA helicopter crashes JetBlue Airways Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Lufthansa military NASA Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) new routes New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) On This Day in Aviation History plane crashes planespotting Russia safety security Southwest Airlines Space Shuttle spotlight terrorism tex United Airlines US Air Force US Airways US Navy videos

 
 

 
Airport News

SWISS Shows Off Its Revamped JFK Lounge

NYCAviation toured the fully-remodeled SWISS International lounge at JFK's Terminal 4
by Eric Dunetz
1
Full Story »

 
 
Featured

United’s Fantasy Flight Makes Holiday Wishes Come True

United Airlines brought holiday cheer for children in need with their Fantasy Flight to the North Pole.
by Eric Dunetz
0
Full Story »

 

 
Airport News

United Airlines Moves to its New LaGuardia Home

United's new five-gate section at LaGuardia's Central Terminal Building replacement has opened for business.
by Ben Granucci
0
Full Story »

 
 
Editorials

PHOTOS: United’s New Polaris Lounge at EWR

United Airlines opened its newest Polaris Lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport this past Monday. Here are some photos from the lounge on opening day.
by NYCAviation Staff
1
Full Story »

 
 
Editorials

A 727? Again?

Take a stroll down memory lane with us as we remember a time when a now classic airliner was once so common that it was boring.
by Shea Oakley
9
Full Story »

 