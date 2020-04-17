Join Us for #Avgeek Movie Night!

With most of us cooped up at home these days, it’s time we all had a little fun. How about an #Avgeek Movie Night? Friday evenings at 9:00PM Eastern, 6:00PM Pacific, and again on Sundays at 1:00PM Eastern, 10:00AM Pacific we’ll watch an aviation themed movie together. Tweet along as we all watch from home.

How It Works

Step 1: Rent, purchase, or stream the movie from your outlet of choice. You could even go old school and play the DVD if you’d like. You’ll want a TV or second device for this if possible. Make sure the movie is cued up to the beginning of the opening titles where the studio logo is shown so everyone starts at the same spot. We don’t want people to get bogged down with FBI warnings, previews, or other things that might delay their viewing by an amount of time.

Step 2: Join us on Twitter at the appointed time Friday evening or Sunday afternoon. Then, tweet along with the rest of us as we watch from home. You could include favorite lines, bits of history, whatever you feel like. Make sure you use the designated hashtag for the week which will be listed below. Suggested accounts to follow for the tweet along: @NYCAviation @JetTipNet

Step 3: There is no step 3!

The Movies

April 17: Apollo 13

Run time: 140 minutes

Rated: PG

Hashtag: #AvGeekApollo13

To mark the 50th anniversary of the safe return to earth of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission on April 17, 1970, we’ll watch the 1995 movie. The movie stars Tom Hanks as spacecraft commander Jim Lovell, along with such stars as Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise, Bill Paxton, and Ed Harris. Director Ron Howard went to great lengths to create a technically accurate movie, though there are a few notable inaccuracies or parts where things were simplifed.

To begin, cue the movie to the beginning of the Universal logo.

Available on: Google Play Amazon iTunes Vudu YouTube Starz (free for subscribers)