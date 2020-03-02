NYCAviation


Aviation News

March 2, 2020
0 comments »

SWISS Shows Off Its Revamped JFK Lounge

More articles by »
Written by: Eric Dunetz
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

On Thursday, February 27, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) opened the doors to media and invited guests to introduce its newly renovated lounge at JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 in New York.

A telescope in the SWISS lounge looks out over the proceedings.

The lounge remains in the same location as before, but now has an entirely new look. The SWISS design concept consists of light parquet flooring, gently hued furniture, and an updated layout. The lounge also takes advantage of its prime location situated between the A and B concourses by showcasing a view of the busy T4 apron through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The 4,600 square foot lounge is designed in the airline’s new two-zone concept.  Roughly one-quarter of the space is the First Class Lounge, which accommodates 26 guests and is available to SWISS First and HON Circle-status passengers. In the First Class area, passengers will find an a la carte bistro, a “living room space,” a relaxation room, a wine cabinet, restrooms, and a shower.  The remainder of the space is the Senator/Business Class lounge, which can seat 142 travelers. This section also features a bistro, lounge alcoves, high bar tables, work areas, bathrooms, and showers. The lounge even comes equipped with a set of virtual reality scopes. In case the T4 apron view isn’t enough, travelers can don headsets and gaze out over rendered scenes of Zurich and Swiss Alpine landscapes.

Barstools and benches provide a place for some pre-flight work

To enter the lounge, guests do not need to wait on line. SWISS has installed a “Speedgate,” where eligible passengers can scan their boarding pass and immediately be granted access. Eligible passengers are those traveling in SWISS First or Business classes, as well as members of the Senator or HON Circle tiers of Miles & More, the loyalty program shared with their Lufthansa Group sister companies Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa.

Lounge access is also granted to any Star Alliance Gold members and Business Class passengers on Lufthansa Group airlines, though Austrian and Lufthansa both use JFK’s Terminal 1, which is 25% owned by Lufthansa.

SWISS offers three daily flights out of JFK; two to Zurich and one to Geneva. These flights all leave in the typical evening window for Europe-bound departures, making the lounge an ideal place for a pre-flight dinner. The lounge is expected to open to passengers in early March 2020.



About the Author

Eric Dunetz

More articles by »


0 comments »

 

Tag Cloud

 

Airbus Airbus A320 Airbus A380 aircraft orders Air France Alaska Airlines American Airlines Aviation accidents and incidents bizin Boeing Boeing 737 Boeing 737-800 Boeing 777-300ER Boeing 787 Dreamliner British Airways Continental Airlines deliveries Delta Air Lines FAA helicopter crashes JetBlue Airways Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Lufthansa military NASA Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) new routes New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) On This Day in Aviation History plane crashes Russia safety security Southwest Airlines space Space Shuttle spotlight terrorism tex United Airlines US Air Force US Airways US Navy videos

 
 

 
Featured

Brussels Airlines Showcases their Boutique Hotel in the Sky

Brussels Airlines showcased their "Boutique Hotel in the Sky" at JFK recently. NYCAviation was on hand to get a glimpse of their new inflight product.
by Eric Dunetz
0
Full Story »

 
 
Editorials

PHOTOS: United’s New Polaris Lounge at EWR

United Airlines opened its newest Polaris Lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport this past Monday. Here are some photos from the lounge on opening day.
by NYCAviation Staff
1
Full Story »

 

 
Aviation News

An Ode to the Observation Decks at JFK

JFK once boasted three public observation decks to watch the goings-on at the busy international airport. Let's take a quick tour through history.
by Shea Oakley
12
Full Story »

 
 
Airline News

Alaska Airlines Announces Three New Transcon Routes

Alaska Air has announced 3 new transcon routes that will use both their own and Virgin America aircraft.
by NYCAviation Staff
0
Full Story »

 
 
Plane Of Note

PHOTO TOUR: Qatar Airways A380 Visits Atlanta

Step onboard as we take a tour of Qatar Airways A380 during a recent visit to Atlanta.
by Ben Granucci
0
Full Story »

 